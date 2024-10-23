Man climbs on high-volt electric tower in Delhi's Geeta Colony, rescue efforts on | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/X (SCREENGRAB) Man climbs on high-volt electric tower in Delhi's Geeta Colony

In a surprising incident, a man climbed onto the high-voltage power transmission tower in Delhi's Geeta Colony on Wednesday. The reason for his extreme step was unknown. The police officials along with officials from the fire department reached the spot. Fire tenders were also rushed to the scene.

The officials were making efforts to bring him down safely. The incident is reported from the Yamuna Khadar area under the Geeta Colony police station area.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, an M. Sc. second-year student at IIT died allegedly by suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at his hostel. The student, Kumar Yash, was from Deoghar, Jharkhand. According to reports, the room was closed from inside but his friend and IIT staff broke the windows to enter the room. The body has been kept in the mortuary. Family members of the deceased have been informed.

"On Tuesday, at about 11 pm, a PCR call regarding a suicide by an IIT student in Aravali Hostel Room Number — D57 — was received. A staff was sent to the location immediately. The room was closed from inside but his friend and IIT staff broke the window to enter his room," a senior police officer said. Kumar was found hanging using two towels. His friend and the institute's staff cut the towels and brought him down, said the officer.

"Kumar was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital in an IIT ambulance. He was declared brought dead by the doctors there. The body has been preserved in the mortuary. Family members of the deceased have been informed. The hostel room where deceased committed suicide has been inspected by a mobile crime team," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)