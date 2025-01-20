Malviya Nagar Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Malviya Nagar Assembly Election 2025

Malviya Nagar Assembly Election 2025: The Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Situated in South Delhi, Malviya Nagar is a residential area located between Saket and Hauz Khas. It is a part of the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are some of the main parties in the constituency.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Somnath Bharti is a three-time MLA from Malviya Nagar seat. He won in 2020, 2015 and, 2013. In 2020. BJP candidate Shailender Singh was the runner-up.

Malviya Nagar Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,52,442 voters in the Malviya Nagar constituency during the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections. Out of this, 82,341 voters were male and 70,099 were female. 382 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Malviya Nagar in 2020 was 97 (80 were men and 17 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Malviya Nagar constituency was 1,39,987. Out of this, 76,604 voters were male and 63,370 were female. There were 466 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Malviya Nagar in 2015 was 44 (25 were men and 19 were women).

Malviya Nagar Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Malviya Nagar constituency in Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 (Wednesday), along with the other 70 constituencies of the national capital.

Malviya Nagar Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The result for Malviya Nagar will be declared on February 8 (Saturday), along with the other 70 constituencies in Delhi.

Malviya Nagar Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Somnath Bharti to contest from Malviya Nagar from the ticket of AAP. BJP gave ticket to Satish Upadhyay for the Malviya Nagar constituency.

Jitendra Kumar Kochar will contest polls from Malviya Nagar seat on a Congress ticket.

Malviya Nagar Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Somnath Bharti won the Malviya Nagar seat. He was polled 52,043 votes with a vote share of 57.97%. Bharti defeated BJP candidate Shailender Singh, who got 33,899 votes with a vote share of 37.76%.

INC candidate Neetu Verma Soin stood third with 2,856 votes (3.18%). The total number of valid votes polled was 89,778.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Somnath Bharti won the seat. He was polled 51,196 votes with a vote share of 54.99%. BJP candidate Nandani Sharma got 35,299 (37.91%) and was the runner-up. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 93,105.

Congress candidate Yogendra Shastri came in third with 5, 555 votes (5.97%).

Malviya Nagar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Somnath Bharti (AAP)

2015- Somnath Bharti (AAP)

2013- Somnath Bharti (AAP)

2008- Kiran Walia (Congress)

2003- Yoganand Shastri (Congress)

1998- Yoganand Shastri (Congress)

1993- Rajendra Gupta (BJP)

Malviya Nagar Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections was 89,778 or 58.89% in the Malviya Nagar Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 93,105 or 66.51%.