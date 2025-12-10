Fire breaks out after LPG cylinder explosion in Delhi's Uttam Nagar | Video The explosion happened at the shop on Teer Baba Road at 6.20 pm. A neighbouring crockery shop also suffered fire damage.

New Delhi:

An LPG cylinder exploded at a refilling shop in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Wednesday evening, sparking a fire that also engulfed a parked scooter, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. The blast has triggered panic in the area.

The blast occurred around 6:20 pm at a shop on Teer Baba Road, prompting the DFS to deploy seven fire tenders to the scene. Officials described the impact of the explosion as "significant."

Here's the video

A video from the spot shows a massive blaze engulfing the locality, with people seen running for safety as the flames spread.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

A nearby crockery shop also sustained fire damage.

The blaze was brought under control by 7:50 pm, according to the DFS.

Delhi govt orders immediate fire safety audit of hotels, restaurant

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government has ordered an inspection of restaurants, hotels, and clubs within its jurisdiction in the aftermath of the Goa fire incident. With Christmas and New Year round the corner, the Delhi Fire Service issued the directions following government instructions.

"In view of the recent fire incident in Goa and the increased risk associated with the upcoming festive season of Christmas and New Year Celebration, all Divisional Officers (DOs) and Assistant Divisional Officers (ADOs) of the Delhi Fire Service are hereby directed to undertake immediate and thorough fire safety inspections of public assembly premises such as restaurants, hotels and clubs etc," the order read.

Delhi to permit third-party audit for fire license

Delhi will soon permit third party audit for fire license, CM Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday and added that the Delhi government will also implement a single-window licensing regime for hotels and restaurants within the city.

Elaborating on a third-party audit, CM Gupta explained that such an audit would be a key step towards ease of doing business for hoteliers and restaurant owners. She made the announcement at the inauguration of 'Viksit Delhi, Viksit Tourism & Hospitality: Together Towards a Viksit Bharat' summit.

Subsequently, steps and measures would be initiated to facilitate issuance of other licenses from MCD, DDA, and the Delhi government through a single-window system, which are required by the hotels and restaurants, she said.

CM Gupta informed that the decision regarding the third-party audit for the fire license was taken at a review meeting with the fire department.

