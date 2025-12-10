After Goa nightclub fire, Delhi to permit third party audit for fire license, says CM Rekha Gupta Elaborating on a third-party audit, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta explained that such an audit would be a key step towards ease of doing business for hoteliers and restaurant owners.

New Delhi:

After Goa nightclub fire incident, the national capital will soon permit third party audit for fire license, CM Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday and added that the Delhi government will also implement a single-window licensing regime for hotels and restaurants within the city.

Elaborating on a third-party audit, CM Gupta explained that such an audit would be a key step towards ease of doing business for hoteliers and restaurant owners. She made the announcement at the inauguration of 'Viksit Delhi, Viksit Tourism & Hospitality: Together Towards a Viksit Bharat' summit.

Measures will be taken for licenses from MCD, DDA

Subsequently, steps and measures would be initiated to facilitate issuance of other licenses from MCD, DDA, and the Delhi government through a single-window system, which are required by the hotels and restaurants, she said.

CM Gupta informed that the decision regarding the third-party audit for the fire license was taken at a review meeting with the fire department.

Kejriwal govt had kept issuance of licenses pending

While speaking at the summit, CM Gupta said it was also discovered that the previous governments had kept critical issues like the issuance of licenses pending. She added that such pending cases are being attended to on priority by the present government.

The chief minister chaired a review meeting on Tuesday, where she directed that establishments lacking fire safety equipment or violating standards would face appropriate action. The meeting was held after the Goa nightclub fire tragedy, which claimed 25 lives.

