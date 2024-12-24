WATCH: Light rain in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature settles at 9.9 degrees Celsius

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/X Visuals from Kasturba Gandhi Marg

Delhi rains: Light rain, triggered by a western disturbance, was logged in several parts of the national capital on Tuesday evening with the minimum temperature settling at 9.9 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, a cold wave has gripped Delhi, with the city experiencing severe cold temperatures.

The city experienced a chill morning with a minimum temperature of 7.0 degrees Celsius.

Watch video here:

IMD predicts further dip in temperatures across North India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a further drop in temperatures across the Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan regions over the next two days. According to Naresh Kumar, a scientist at IMD, a western disturbance currently located near Punjab and adjoining areas is likely to cause light rain or snowfall in isolated parts of the western Himalayan region. This weather system is expected to contribute to the cooling trend in the plains. Residents in the affected regions have been advised to prepare for colder conditions as the mercury dips further.

Also Read: Centre's air quality panel revokes GRAP stage 4 curbs amid dip in pollution levels in Delhi-NCR

Also Read: Weather update: IMD predicts further dip in temperatures across North India in next two days