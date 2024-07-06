Delhi LG approves probe under Prevention of Corruption Act against jailed ex-AAP minister Satyendar Jain

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain leaves for Tihar Jail from his residence after the Supreme Court dismissed his regular bail plea, in New Delhi (File photo)

The Lieutenant Governor (LG) on Saturday approved the investigation under the Prevention of Corruption (PoC) Act against jailed former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in a bribery case.

Jain is accused of receiving a bribe of Rs 7 crore in connection with the Rs 571 crore project for the installation of CCTVs in 70 Assembly constituencies.

The Lieutenant Governor agreed with the proposal of DoV to refer the matter under Section 17A of the PoC Act, 1998 to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for approving an investigation against Jain by ACB.

Jain, who was PWD Minister in the AAP-led Delhi government and had the nodal authority of the project, is accused of receiving a bribe for waiving off the penalty of Rs 16 crore imposed on Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL) for delay in installing 1.4 lakh CCTVs in Delhi.

