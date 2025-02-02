Sunday, February 02, 2025
     
  4. Kejriwal writes to Chief Election Commissioner, demands to appoint independent observers for New Delhi seat

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal has also requested the Election Commissioner to provide security for AAP workers and leaders. Additionally, he has called for the arrest of BJP workers responsible for the attacks on his party members.

Reported By : Bhaskar Mishra Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
New Delhi
Published : Feb 02, 2025 9:46 IST, Updated : Feb 02, 2025 10:09 IST
Delhi Assembly Election 2025, Delhi polls, Arvind Kejriwal, EC
Image Source : PTI AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: With only three days left for the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has alleged an attack on his party workers and demanded the Election Commission to appoint independent observers for his New Delhi constituency.  

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Kejriwal urged for the protection of AAP volunteers and called for the suspension of police officials who had failed to fulfill their duties during the attacks on party workers. He also demanded the arrest of BJP workers allegedly involved in such incidents and the suspension of police officers concerned.

Kejriwal alleges attack on AAP workers

In the letter, the former Delhi Chief Minister also cited some alleged incidents of attack on AAP workers in his New Delhi constituency. 

AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal was allegedly assaulted during a public rally in Rohini area here on Saturday. The incident took place when Goyal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from the Rithala Assembly segment, was interacting with the local residents of Pocket H in Sector 11.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to the Election Commission, alleging that the BJP workers assaulted AAP workers and tried to stop them from campaigning in the New Delhi constituency.

Kejriwal four demands to EC

  1. Independent election observers should be appointed in the New Delhi Assembly
  2. The Election Commission should ensure the safety of AAP volunteers
  3. Policemen responsible for such incidents should be suspended immediately
  4. BJP workers who attacked should be arrested immediately

Kejriwal letter to CEC 

Notably, the voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled for February 5, and the results will be announced after the vote counting on February 8.

(Input: Anamika Gaur)

