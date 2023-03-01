Wednesday, March 01, 2023
     
Kejriwal slams PM over Sisodia, Jain arrest: 'Modi put such people behind bars who...'

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2023 18:46 IST
Image Source : ANI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday slammed the Centre after law enforcement agencies action against his ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain alleging that the Prime Minister wants to stop the good work being done in Delhi.

"Two people who brought laurels to India have been jailed by PM. Excise Policy just an excuse, there was no scam. PM wanted to stop good work in Delhi... Manish Sisodia was arrested as he did good work in education, Satyendar Jain was arrested as he did good work in health," Kejriwal said.

