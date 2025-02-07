Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh to be questioned by ACB over AAP's '15 crore horse-trading' allegations

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has begun an investigation into the allegations of horsetrading made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Following a complaint lodged by the BJP, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (LG) ordered a probe into the claims. In response, the ACB team is set to question AAP leaders, including AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and party leader Mukesh Ahlawat.

The investigation stems from allegations made by Kejriwal, who accused the BJP of attempting to poach AAP candidates before the Delhi Assembly elections. Kejriwal claimed that 16 of his party's candidates had been approached with offers of Rs 15 crore each and ministerial positions if they defected to the BJP. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kejriwal alleged, "In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates received calls offering them ₹15 crore each and ministerial positions if they leave AAP and join BJP."

Sanjay Singh, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP, also echoed these allegations, asserting that seven AAP MLAs had been approached with similar offers, either over the phone or in person. According to Singh, the BJP’s attempts to buy AAP’s support ahead of the elections were part of a larger scheme to destabilize the party.

The BJP, however, has firmly denied the allegations, calling them baseless and accusing the AAP of resorting to false claims to divert attention from an impending electoral defeat. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva dismissed the accusations, stating that the AAP was simply frustrated due to their anticipated loss in the elections.

In the wake of the allegations, the ACB team has been dispatched to the residences of Kejriwal, Singh, and Ahlawat to gather information and assess the veracity of the claims. The ACB has stated that the investigation is focused on determining whether there is any truth to the horse-trading allegations and whether any evidence supports the charges or if the claims are merely an attempt to create confusion.

As the investigation unfolds, both the AAP and BJP continue to exchange heated accusations, adding fuel to the already intense political climate in Delhi. The outcome of the probe will be closely watched, as it could have significant implications for the ongoing political battle in the capital.