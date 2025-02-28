Kejriwal's corruption will be exposed, won't be able to come out of Tihar in this birth: Parvesh Verma Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta blamed the previous AAP government for hindering the city's progress due to its non-cooperation with the Centre and assured that her dispensation would work closely with the Union government to address key issues.

Delhi's Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma has issued a sharp warning to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asserting that all alleged scams under his leadership will be thoroughly investigated. Taking a strong stance, Verma stated, "Kejriwal’s corruption will be exposed, and I don’t think he will be able to come out of Tihar Jail in this birth." His remarks come amidst CAG reports being tabled in the Delhi Assembly against the previous AAP dispensation in the national capital.

'Delhi not a full state, but an important one'

Addressing a public gathering, Verma stated that while Delhi is not a full-fledged state, it remains crucial for governance. “Under the Chief Minister's leadership, we will develop Delhi and make it a complete state. The previous government promised to make Delhi like London, but all they did was open liquor stores outside schools, temples, and even inside the Sheesh Mahal. They built luxurious offices, but no one was allowed to enter," he remarked.

'Kejriwal even used his parents'

Verma accused Kejriwal of "using" his own parents for political gain, alleging that the former CM made his father sit in a wheelchair despite being able to walk, just to garner votes. "In just two months before the elections, Kejriwal divided Delhi along caste lines -- Jats, Baniyas. When I visited Bengali Camp, a widow named Moni Das told me that both her sons died due to his liquor policy. There are many such examples," he claimed.

'Kejriwal's all scams will be investigated'

On renaming places, Verma clarified that while it's not the only priority, it is essential for preserving cultural heritage. "The invaders changed many names and we will restore them. Also, every single scam under Kejriwal’s tenure will be investigated. If any Bangladeshi has been issued a ration card under his government, strict action will be taken," he asserted.

