Kejriwal calls meeting with Punjab CM, party MLAs on Tuesday to discuss Delhi assembly polls outcome

Image Source : PTI Kejriwal calls meeting with Punjab CM, party MLAs on Tuesday.

Chandigarh: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party MLAs from the state in the national capital on Tuesday to discuss the Delhi assembly polls outcome, party sources said on Monday.

The meeting comes two days after the Aam Aadmi Party's rout in Delhi, where the BJP is set to form the government after a gap of more than 26 years. While the BJP won 48 seats in the 70-member House, the AAP secured 22, and the Congress drew a blank in the polls held on February 5.

Before the elections, the entire Punjab unit of AAP, including Mann, Cabinet ministers, MPs and MLAs, aggressively campaigned in Delhi for the AAP nominees.

They spoke about the works done in Punjab, including giving 50,000 government jobs, free 300 units of power, opening of 850 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' on the lines of Delhi's 'Mohalla Clinics', and buying a private thermal power plant.

Mann, who was the party's star campaigner, took out roadshows in Delhi to showcase his government's works to seek votes for the AAP candidates.

The defeat in Delhi has come as a blow for the AAP with the opposition leaders predicting a similar "downfall" for the party in Punjab, where just three of its 13 nominees won the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The AAP stormed to power in Punjab in 2022 by winning 92 seats in the 117-member House.

(With inputs from PTI)