Saturday, February 08, 2025
     
Karol Bagh Election Result 2025 Live: Counting of votes begins

Karol Bagh Election Result 2025 Live: Karol Bagh, along with 69 other assembly seats, went to polls on February 5. The main contest in the constituency is among AAP, BJP and Congress.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu New Delhi Published : Feb 06, 2025 13:41 IST, Updated : Feb 08, 2025 8:27 IST
DELHI ELECTION RESULTS
Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Assembly election results 2025.

Karol Bagh 2025 Result Live: The counting of votes for the Karol Bagh Assembly constituency began at 8 am. The key parties in the fray are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. 

Result LIVE Updates: 

 

Karol Bagh Assembly Election 2025 Key Candidates 

The seat will see a close contest between AAP, BJP and Congress. AAP has fielded Vishesh Ravi, while BJP has nominated Dushyant Kumar Gautam. The Congress has put Rahul Dhanak in the fray. 

Karol Bagh Assembly Past Winners

In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP's Vishesh Ravi won the Karol Bagh seat with a convincing margin of 31,760 votes defeating BJP’s Yogender Chandoliya, who got 35,734 votes. Ravi received 62.23 per cent of the vote share with 67,494 votes. Congress candidate Gourav Kumar received only 3,365 votes. 

The 70 Assembly seats of Delhi went to polls on February 5.

