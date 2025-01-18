Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jangpura Assembly Election: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Jangpura Assembly Election 2025: Jangpura assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in New Delhi state. It is a General category assembly seat. It is situated in South East Delhi district The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are some of the main parties in the constituency.

Jangpura Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,46,383 voters in the Jangpura constituency during the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections. Out of this, 80,101 voters were male and 66,276 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 233 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jangpura in 2020 was 49 (39 were men and 10 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Jangpura constituency was 91329. Out of this, 78611 voters were male and 63419 were female. There were 237 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jangpura in 2015 was 44 (25 were men and 19 were women).

Jangpura Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Jangpura constituency in Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 (Wednesday), along with the other 70 constituencies of the national capital.

Jangpura Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The result for Jangpura will be declared on February 8 (Saturday), along with the other 70 constituencies in Delhi.

Jangpura Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Sardar Tarvinder Singh Marwah to contest from Jangpura from the ticket of BJP against AAP's Manish Sisodia for Jangpura constituency. Congress has fielded Farhad Suri from Jangpura seat.

Jangpura Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Praveen Kumar won the seat with a margin of 16,063 votes. He got 45,133 votes with a vote share of 50.88%. Praveen Kumar defeated BJP candidate Impreet Singh Bakshi, who got 29,070 votes 32.77 %. Congress candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah stood third with 13,565 votes (15.29%). The total number of valid votes polled was 88284.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Praveen Kumar won the seat. He was polled 43,927 votes with a vote share of 48.11 %. BJP candidate Maninder Singh Dhir got 23477 (25.71) and was the runner-up. Praveen Kumar defeated Maninder Singh Dhir by a margin of 20,450 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 90,990.

Congress candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah stood third with 22,662 votes (24.82%).

Jangpura Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1993: Jag Pravesh Chandra (Indian National Congress)

1998: Tarvinder Singh Marwah (Indian National Congress)

2003: Tarvinder Singh Marwah (Indian National Congress)

2008: Tarvinder Singh Marwah (Indian National Congress)

2013: Maninder Singh Dhir (Aam Aadmi Party)

2015: Praveen Kumar (Aam Aadmi Party)

2020: Praveen Kumar (Aam Aadmi Party)

Jangpura Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections was 88561 or 60.6% in the Jangpura Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 90990 or 64.30%.