ISIS module busted in Delhi, two held; police say 'were planning major terror attack' The two were arrested after receiving inputs in a coordinated operation in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar and Bhopal. The suspects may also have links with Pakistan and the two are being interrogated now, the police said.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police said on Friday that it has busted a terror module affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), adding that two of its operatives have also been arrested. One of the suspects, the Delhi Police said, has been identified as Adnan.

Adnan hails from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and the other accused is from Delhi. The two were arrested after receiving inputs in a coordinated operation in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar and Bhopal. The suspects may also have links with Pakistan and the two are being interrogated now, the police said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were associated with the ISIS, and were in the process of planning a major terror strike in Delhi. Electronic devices and incriminating materials have been seized from their possession," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying. "The arrests have averted a possible terror attack in Delhi."