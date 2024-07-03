IMD weather update: Rain brings respite to Delhi, no warning issued

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO IMD forecast: Moderate to intense rainfall expected in Delhi-NCR

Delhi experienced relief from intense humidity as parts of the city received rainfall on Wednesday. Cloud cover blanketed the city, providing a much-needed break from the oppressive weather of recent days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a notification at 3 pm, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, with wind speeds of 40 to 60 kmph, and lightning expected across Delhi and the NCR.

No heavy rain warning

"There is no warning for heavy rain in Delhi as of now," an IMD official told PTI, indicating that while rain is expected, it is not anticipated to reach levels that would warrant a heavy rain warning.

Temperature and humidity

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal. The IMD reported that the sky will remain cloudy throughout the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius. The humidity level was recorded at 75 percent at 8:30 am.

Weather model analysis

The IMD also noted that predictions are based on various models and measurements, which sometimes do not align perfectly. For example, heavy rain did not occur in Delhi as forecast last time due to the shifting of the rainfall belt.

