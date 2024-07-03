Delhi court extends Arvind Kejriwal's custody in money laundering case till July 12

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: CBI officials leave with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the Rouse Avenue Court.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until July 12 in connection with the money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy for 2021-22. The court also reserved its decision on Kejriwal’s application seeking the presence of his wife during medical consultations with a special board constituted by AIIMS, as per court orders from April 22. The court will announce its decision on July 6.

Previous judicial custody order

On Saturday, Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody until July 12 following a plea by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor on June 26.

High court bail application

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal filed a bail application with the Delhi High Court regarding the CBI case against him. His counsel, Rajat Bharadwaj, urged the court to list the bail plea on Thursday, alleging that Kejriwal was taken into illegal custody without complying with Section 41 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Court’s decision on bail application

The High Court agreed to hear the bail application on Friday. "We'll list it the day after," said Acting Chief Justice Manmohan.

Arrest and bail history

The AAP national convener was arrested by the CBI on June 26 while in Tihar Jail, where he remains in judicial custody related to a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Kejriwal was initially arrested by the ED on March 21 and was granted bail by the trial court on June 20, but the High Court stayed the trial court's order.

