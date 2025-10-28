If trials are successful, Delhi will prepare long-term plans: Minister Sirsa after cloud-seeding trial Delhi cloud seeding: As per the updates from the officials, the aircraft took off from Kanpur for Delhi and covered areas like Burari, north Karol Bagh and Mayur Vihar before landing at the Meerut Airfield.

New Delhi:

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday said that the Delhi government, in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur, conducted the first cloud-seeding trial in parts of Delhi on Tuesday, with more such exercises planned over the next few days. He added that if the trials are successful, the Delhi government will prepare long-term plans. The second round of cloud seeding has also started after the first one.

Cloud seeding covered areas like Burari, Karol Bagh, Mayur Vihar

As per the updates from the officials, the aircraft took off from Kanpur for Delhi and covered areas like Burari, north Karol Bagh and Mayur Vihar before landing at the Meerut Airfield.

"The Cessna aircraft took off from Kanpur. It released eight fire flares and the trial lasted for half an hour," Sirsa said in a video statement.

The Cessna aircraft has reached Meerut after the second trial of cloud seeding was conducted in Delhi.

Rain could happen within 15 minutes to 4 hours

The minister said that IIT-Kanpur has opined that rain could happen within 15 minutes to 4 hours after the trial.

The second trial will be conducted later in the day in outer Delhi, he said, adding that nine to ten trials are planned over the next few days.

"This is a huge step taken by the government to mitigate pollution. If trials are successful, we will prepare a long-term plan," Sirsa added.

Cloud seeding expected to tackle air pollution

The trial, aimed at inducing artificial rain to tackle air pollution in the capital, is part of the Delhi government's broader strategy to mitigate deteriorating air quality during the winter months.

The government had conducted a test flight over Burari last week. During the test run, small quantities of silver iodide and sodium chloride compounds used to trigger artificial rain were released from the aircraft.

However, due to low atmospheric moisture of less than 20 per cent, as against the 50 per cent typically required for cloud seeding, rainfall could not be induced.

The Delhi government signed a memorandum of understanding with IIT Kanpur on September 25 to carry out five cloud seeding trials, all of which are planned in northwest Delhi.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation earlier granted permission to IIT Kanpur to conduct the trials any time between October 1 and November 30.

Clearances have also been secured from more than 10 central and state departments, including the Union ministries of environment, defence and home, the Uttar Pradesh government, the Airports Authority of India, and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, among others.

Five cloud seeding trials planned at Rs 3.21 crore

The Delhi Cabinet on May 7 approved a proposal to conduct five cloud seeding trials at a total cost of Rs 3.21 crore.

However, the exercise faced multiple postponements due to unfavourable weather and monsoon conditions, including deadlines set for May-end, early June, August, September and, most recently, the second week of October.

With inputs from PTI

