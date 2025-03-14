Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR as region celebrates Holi with full fervour | Check forecast The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continuous drizzle in Delhi and adjoining areas for March 14 and March 15.

Rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday as the region celebrated Holi with full fervour. Showers were also witnessed in Ghaziabad. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continuous drizzle in the national capital and adjoining areas for March 14 and March 15.