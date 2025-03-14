Advertisement
Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR as region celebrates Holi with full fervour | Check forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continuous drizzle in Delhi and adjoining areas for March 14 and March 15.

Image used for representational purposes.
Image used for representational purposes. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

Rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday as the region celebrated Holi with full fervour. Showers were also witnessed in Ghaziabad. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continuous drizzle in the national capital and adjoining areas for March 14 and March 15. 

