HMPV outbreak in China: Delhi makes isolation mandatory, asks hospitals to report cases, check guidelines

In the wake of the HMPV outbreak in China, the national capital of India issued guidelines and made strict isolation protocols mandatory. The Delhi health authorities have asked the hospitals to report cases urgently. An advisory in this regard has been issued to prepare for potential health challenges linked to Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and other respiratory viruses amid growing cases in China.

Medical facilities in the national capital have been directed to maintain detailed records of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases and lab-confirmed influenza cases to ensure accurate monitoring.

The hospitals have also been asked to stock up on medicines like paracetamol, antihistamines, bronchodilators, and cough syrups, along with oxygen for treating mild cases.

According to a statement, Dr Vandana Bagga, Director General of Health Services, convened a meeting with chief district medical officers and the state programme officer of IDSP on Sunday to discuss preparedness to address respiratory illnesses in Delhi.

As part of the recommendations, hospitals have been instructed to promptly report Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases through the IHIP Portal.

Strict isolation protocols and the use of universal precautions for suspected cases have been made mandatory.

The recommendations come in the wake of reports of increased respiratory illnesses in China.

Updates from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the World Health Organization (WHO) corroborate the absence of any significant surge in respiratory illnesses, according to data as of January 2, 2025, the statement said.

