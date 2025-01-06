HMPV: Delhi minister Bharadwaj asks health secretary to inspect hospitals daily, bring issues directly to him

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday directed the Health & Family Welfare Department to make complete arrangements in Delhi after three cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) were reported in the country. Bharadwaj asked the Health Secretary to inspect three hospitals daily and submit a report to him.

He has asked the hospitals to follow the advice of the Union Health Ministry while directing the Health and Family Welfare Department to be in constant touch with it. Meanwhile, he also asked authorities to stay vigilant and bring any issue directly to him in case any directive is needed.

He said, “All hospitals should be completely prepared to handle any potential increase in respiratory illness as per the advice of Union Health Ministry. The Health & Family Welfare Department should be in touch with the Union Health Ministry to get timely updates about preparedness in the capital. No need to delay action, bring issues to me immediately over the phone if directives are needed.” Saurabh Bharadwaj also writes, “Health Secretary to inspect three hospitals daily and submit reports to the minister. Health Secretary to report EDL List, medicine & ICU bed availability, condition of equipment & PSA plants, availability of Data Entry Operators daily.”

Earlier, the Delhi health authorities asked the hospitals to report cases urgently. An advisory in this regard was also issued to prepare for potential health challenges linked to HMPV and other respiratory viruses.

Medical facilities in the national capital have been directed to maintain detailed records of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases and lab-confirmed influenza cases to ensure accurate monitoring.

Hospitals have also been asked to stock up on medicines like paracetamol, antihistamines, bronchodilators, and cough syrups, along with oxygen, to treat mild cases. According to a statement, Dr Vandana Bagga, Director General of Health Services, convened a meeting with chief district medical officers and the state programme officer of IDSP on Sunday to discuss preparedness to address respiratory illnesses in Delhi.