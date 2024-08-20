Tuesday, August 20, 2024
     
  4. Heavy rains bring national capital to a standstill, check Delhi Police traffic advisory to avoid THESE routes

Heavy rains bring national capital to a standstill, check Delhi Police traffic advisory to avoid THESE routes

Delhi Police also added that due to water logging at Nigam Bodh Ghat, Chatta Rail Chowk, IP Marg traffic diversions are effective after heavy rain on Tuesday morning.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: August 20, 2024 9:34 IST
Water logging at IP Marg
Image Source : X/DELHI POLICE Water logging at IP Marg

Delhi rain: Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital during the early morning on Tuesday causing severe waterlogging in various areas. Due to massive downpours, several roads are reported to have been inundated. Due to waterlogging, a traffic advisory has been issued by the Delhi Police for Mundaka, IP Marg, Mangi Bridge and Minot Bridge. Meanwhile, startling visuals came from near the Minto Bridge where an autorickshaw submerged in the accumulated rainwater. 

It also said, "Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice versa due to potholes and water logging. Moreover a cluster Bus is also breakdown near Pillar No 510. Kindly avoid Mundka and take alternate route accordingly."

For Tuesday, the weather department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur in entire Delhi and NCR including, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh. 

Similar weather is likely to be visible in adjacent areas of UP and Haryana including, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Nuh (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur (U.P.) Bhiwari (Rajasthan).

