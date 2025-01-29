Nayab Saini, Haryana CM, takes Yamuna water sip after Arvind Kejriwal's poison claim: Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Haryana CM Nayab Saini takes Yamuna water sip in Delhi

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini took a sip of water from the Yamuna River in Delhi's Palla village amid political outrage triggered after AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's claim that the Haryana government has poisoned Yamuna water, flowing to Delhi ahead of the elections. Saini's dramatic move to drink Yamuna water is seen as a counter to Kejriwal's sensational claim which has not only political ramifications but social as well.

Haryana govt to file case against Kejriwal over 'poison in Yamuna' remark

Meanwhile, Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel on Wednesday said the state government will get a case registered against Kejriwal over his "poison in Yamuna" remark, which he dubbed an irresponsible statement aimed at spreading panic among people.

"Kejriwal has made an irresponsible statement spreading panic among the people of Delhi and Haryana. Haryana government is going to get a case registered against him before CJM Court in Sonipat under the Disaster Management Act's Sections 2 (D) and 54," Goel told reporters here.

The provision which Goel referred to regarding the Act pertains to anyone making or circulating a false alarm or warning as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic.

Hitting out at the former Delhi chief minister, Goel accused him of speaking "such a big lie".

Kejriwal insulted people of Haryana: PM Modi

Earlier in the day while addressing a poll rally in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi slammed the former Delhi chief minister saying he insulted the people of Haryana by making false allegations against the state.

Addressing a public meeting in Kartar Nagar in the run-up to the February 5 assembly polls, PM Modi also likened AAP leaders to serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who gained notoriety for duping people.

"Those who built 'sheesh mahal' and those who looted public money worth thousands of crores of rupees can never think of the welfare of the poor. That is why they are spreading lies in Delhi. These AAP-da people speak lies with such innocence that people get trapped," PM Modi said.

"You may have heard of Charles Sobhraj, he was a known thug. He was such an expert at duping people with innocence that every time people would get duped by him. That is why one has to remain cautious of such people," he said.

The AAP has committed a "sin" that history, the people of Haryana and the country will not forget.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Delhi Election: Rahul Gandhi hits out at Kejriwal again, challenges him to drink Yamuna water