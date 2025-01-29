Delhi Election: Rahul Gandhi hits out at Kejriwal again, challenges him to drink Yamuna water

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi

Delhi Assembly elections: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in yet another scathing attack on AAP convenor accused that Arvind Kejriwal made Delhi people drink dirty Yamuna water. "Kejriwal made Delhi people drink dirty Yamuna water, I challenge him to drink Yamuna water as promised few years ago," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Bawana ahead of Delhi Assembly elections. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at former deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia too, calling him the "architect of the liquor scam" along with Arvind Kejriwal.

"I will never say that I will drink Yamunaji's water. I don't want to drink Yamunaji's water, I know Yamuna is polluted," Rahul added.

He added, "Congress is party with ideology, does not make false promises. We will conduct caste census. It is now clear that Arvind Kejriwal, PM Modi both against reservation, Dalits, minorities, backwards, poor."