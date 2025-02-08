Greater Kailash Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting of votes begins

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Greater Kailash Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE

Greater Kailash Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency began at 8 am along with the 69 other constituencies of Delhi. The key parties in the fray are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress.

Key Candidate

In the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Saurabh Bharadwaj of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will seek a third consecutive term from the Greater Kailash constituency, where he has established a stronghold as a two-time MLA. He will face stiff competition from Shikha Roy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who aims to reclaim the seat for her party, while Sukhbir Singh Pawar of the Congress will also contest to revive the party's influence in the area.

LIVE Updates:

The counting of votes for Greater Kailash constituency begins.

As per early trends, AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj is leading.

Greater Kailash Assembly Constituency:

Greater Kailash is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Indian state of Delhi, forming part of the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency was restructured and created in 2008 by the Delimitation Commission. Located in South Delhi, Greater Kailash is a prominent residential area known for its bustling markets and is divided into three regions: GK1, GK2, and GK3, which are situated along a segment of the Outer Ring Road.

Greater Kailash Constituency Demographic Profile

Greater Kailash, considered a BJP stronghold, is a vibrant mix of affluent and middle-class residences. The constituency, known for its cosmopolitan character, is home to a variety of residents, including traders, professionals, and salaried individuals. The influence of Muslim and Jat voters could be decisive in certain areas, making them crucial to the outcome of elections.

The constituency includes diverse neighborhoods such as Asiad Village Complex, Shahpur Jat, Greater Kailash 1, Zamrudpur, East of Kailash, Kailash Colony, Sant Nagar, Panchsheel Park, Panchsheel Enclave, Masjid Moth, Krishi Vihar, Pamposh Enclave, Chirag Enclave, Savitri Nagar, Sheikh Sarai, Khirki Extension, C.R. Park, Greater Kailash 2, and parts of Kalkaji

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Saurabh Bharadwaj of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured a decisive victory in the Greater Kailash constituency, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shikha Roy by a margin of 16,809 votes. This victory continued Bharadwaj's successful tenure, having also won the seat in 2015 and 2013. In the 2015 elections, Bharadwaj again emerged as the winner from Greater Kailash, further solidifying his position in the constituency. The voter turnout in 2020 was 60.12%, slightly lower than the 66.69% in 2015, but the results remained a stronghold for AAP in the region.