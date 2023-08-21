Delhi govt officer, accused of raping friend's teen daughter, suspended

Follow us on Image Source : ANI DCP North District Sagar Singh Kalsi on Delhi government official accused of raping a minor girl.

Delhi: The Delhi government officer, who raped a friend's teen daughter, has been suspended with immediate effect. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also sought a report from the Chief Secretary on the matter.

Speaking on the matter, DCP North District Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "In the case of sexual assault with a minor, we have arrested two persons. One of them is Premoday Khakha, 51 years old, he is a Deputy Director in the Department of Women and Child Development of GNCT and the second accused is his wife, Seema Rani, 50 years old. The investigation is in progress".

"This is very worrisome and shocking. I would request the Delhi Police and the justice system to take fast and strongest action against (the official) so as to set an example," said Delhi minister Atishi.

"A Delhi government official repeatedly raped a minor girl which is quite shameful. BJP strongly condemns this incident," said Delhi BJP leader

Bansuri Swaraj.

"When FIR was filed on August 13, why so much time was taken to suspend the official, and why minister Atishi is silent on the issue," the Delhi BJP leader asked.

More to follow...

