'Completely false': Delhi Minister Atishi on rape accused govt officer being her OSD

It's a shocking incident as this accused was an officer in the Women and Child department. It's worrying as he's being charged with rape against a minor girl, Delhi Minister Atishi said.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2023 16:47 IST
Delhi Education Minister Atishi during the second part of
Image Source : PTI Delhi Education Minister Atishi during the second part of the Fourth Session of the Seventh Legislative Assembly at Delhi Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi

Delhi Minister Atishi rejected reports that a government officer, who has been accused in a rape case of a teen, has worked with her as an OSD officer.

Speaking to ANI, Atishi said, "This is a completely false thing. He (the accused) has never worked with me as an OSD."

On the rape incident in Delhi, Delhi Minister Atishi said, "It's a shocking incident as this accused was an officer in the Women and Child department. It's worrying as he's being charged with rape against a minor girl. I hope that the Delhi police will do the proceedings fast... As soon as Delhi CM (Arvind Kejriwal) got to know about the incident he (Arvind Kejriwal) gave the orders to the concerned officer to suspend the accused officer."

The rape-accused Delhi government officer has been suspended with immediate effect. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has sought a report from the Chief Secretary on the matter by 5pm today.

ALSO READ | Delhi govt officer raped friend's minor daughter, his wife terminated teen’s pregnancy

