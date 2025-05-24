Gogi gang member wanted for murder arrested after encounter in Delhi's Rohini The encounter occurred late Thursday night near Barwala Chowk after police received a tip-off about the presence of the accused, identified as Vikash alias Saka, in the area, a senior police officer stated.

New Delhi:

A member of the notorious Gogi gang, wanted in a murder case in Rajasthan, was arrested by Delhi Police following a brief exchange of fire in Rohini, officials said on Friday.

The encounter occurred late Thursday night near Barwala Chowk after police received a tip-off about the presence of the accused, identified as Vikash alias Saka, in the area, a senior police officer stated.

"Vikash was intercepted while riding a stolen motorcycle. When signalled to stop, he opened fire at the police team, prompting them to retaliate in self-defence. A bullet struck Vikash in his right leg before he was overpowered and taken into custody," the officer said.

Pistol, live cartridges recovered: Cops

Police recovered a pistol, three live cartridges, a mobile phone, and the stolen motorcycle from the accused.

During interrogation, Vikash was identified as a key member of the Gogi gang and was wanted in connection with a kidnapping and murder case in Alwar, Rajasthan.

"The accused and his cousin are alleged to have strangled a man and later burned the body in Alwar district. A missing person report had been filed in Haryana related to this case," the officer added.

Officials also revealed that Vikash’s mobile phone contained suspicious messages, which are currently under scrutiny. Vikash has five criminal cases, including for murder, registered against him in Haryana, police said.

(With PTI inputs)