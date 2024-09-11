German National Ashok Kumar dies in Tihar Jail under 'suspicious circumstances'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: A view of Tihar Jail from outside.

A 77-year-old German national of Indian origin, Ashok Kumar, who was arrested in connection with a drug smuggling case, died while undergoing treatment at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in West Delhi. Kumar had been detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 26 after allegedly being found with six kilograms of cocaine concealed in capsules hidden inside soft toys at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Medical issues and death

Kumar was transferred to Tihar Jail's medical facility on August 14 due to multiple health issues. He died on August 27 at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. The exact cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem examination.

Ongoing investigation

The Delhi Police have contacted the German embassy to obtain details about Kumar's family for further legal procedures. Kumar's advocate, Rohit Pratap Singh, mentioned that Kumar's family, including his brother in the US, has expressed concerns about potential foul play. The family has been hesitant to come to India, and the postmortem examination cannot proceed until consent is given by them or the embassy. The exact cause of Kumar's death will be confirmed following the examination.

Custody and health issues

