G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Police files FIR for flying drone at birthday party in Patel Nagar area

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Police files FIR for flying drone at birthday party in Patel Nagar area

G20 Summit 2023: Amid the heightened security in the national capital for the G20 Summit 2023, a case of drone flying in the Patel Nagar area of central Delhi came to the fore on Friday. After receiving information, the police registered an FIR and upon further investigation, it was found that a birthday party was being celebrated in the Patel Nagar area, and the drone was flown by photographers to cover the video of the event.

The police have registered a case under IPC 188 for disobedience to orders duly promulgated by public servants. Notably, Delhi Police is on high alert, and any kind of disobedience of the law by citizens is expected to be addressed with strict actions.

Ahead of the event, the Delhi police announced a no-fly zone, beefed up the security and also imposed a slew of traffic restrictions that the people of Delhi need to follow until the end of the G20 Summit. The movement of the vehicles has also been restricted in the New Delhi district, as the area has been marked as Controlled Zone-1 from Friday at 5:00 am until 11.59 pm on Sunday.

To counter any unprecedented threat, the fighter planes of the Indian Air Force have been put on standby mode to monitor any suspicious activity in the Delhi sky, including UAVs or drones. On Tuesday (August 29), Delhi Police issued a notice announcing a no-fly zone and the prohibition of specific flying items in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The order by Delhi Police said all unpermitted activities over the territory of the NCT of Delhi would be deemed illegal.

"This will be in effect for 15 days, or until September 12, 2023. The Indian Penal Code's Section 188 would be applied to punish those who violate the order," said the order by Delhi Police. Flying sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVS, UASS, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters, or parachuting from aircraft, among others, over NCT Delhi has been strictly prohibited, as per the order by Delhi Police.

India is hosting the G20 Summit in New Delhi today (September 9) and tomorrow (September 10) at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragatai Maidan.US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are among the key leaders who are in the national capital to attend the G20 conclave.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Man arrested in north Delhi for hoax alert on G20 Summit