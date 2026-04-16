First phase of Census to begin in Delhi on April 16: What citizens need to do during the exercise?

New Delhi:

The first phase of Census 2027, House Listing Operations, will begin in Delhi from Thursday (April 16) under which information related to all structures, houses and households will be collected. This cycle will be conducted in two 30-day windows, as per officials.

The first will be held from April 16 to May 15 for areas under the Delhi Cantonment and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and the second from May 16 to June 15 for areas under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

How the process will be conducted?

Under this exercise, data will be collected by trained enumerators during their visit to households. The enumerators will handover a questionnaire to collect the data. They may even use digital devices to record the responses of the citizens to ensure that the process is conducted quickly and in an error-free manner.

Self-enumeration option available

The officials had earlier informed that self-enumeration facility is available for the citizens. For NDMC and Delhi Cantonment, the self-enumeration process had started on April 1, and for MCD, it will be held from May 1 to 15. The people can visit the self-enumeration website, register, and provide all the information following which a 16-digital code will be generated, Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan had said in March.

"This code shall be shared with the enumerator when he visits the household, where he would verify the information shared by an individual digitally in self-enumeration. The citizens can make any necessary corrections at this stage. Once verified, the information shall be submitted," he had said.

How to self-enumerate for the census 2027?

Go to the self-enumeration portal at https://se.census.gov.in

Use your mobile number to log in

Mark your location on the map

Enter your family details and submit the information

You will receive a 16-digit unique Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID). You will have to provide it to the enumerator during their visit

What people need to keep in mind?

People would need to share their basic household information during the visit of the enumerators such as their name and sex, but they must also verify identity of officials before providing details. People are also requested to cooperate with the enumerators, participate actively in the exercise and not to provide misinformation.

What can be asked by the enumerators?

Thirty-three questions will be posed to the citizens during the exercise regarding basic facilities in their houses, information about the head of the household, such as the name and sex, and the ownership status.

According to the gazette notification issued on January 22, the enumerators would also ask about the number of dwelling rooms exclusively in possession of the household and the number of married couple(s) living there, the main source of drinking water, main source of lighting, access to and type of latrine, wastewater outlet, availability of bathing facility, availability of kitchen and LPG and PNG connection and the main fuel used for cooking.

The enumerators will also collect information about radio and transistor, television set, access to internet, gadgets like laptops, computers, telephones, mobile phones, and smartphones, type of vehicle, the main cereal consumed in the household, and mobile numbers for census-related communication, it had said.

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