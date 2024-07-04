Fire breaks out at three-storey house in southeast Delhi, woman rescued safely | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The incident occurred in the East of Kailash area.

In a tragic incident, a fire broke out in a three-storey building in the East of Kailash area in Delhi on Thursday morning. According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials, a call about the blaze on the second and third floor of the building was received at 5.50 am and eight fire tenders were pressed into service.

They said a woman was rescued from the third floor. The other occupants came out of the building soon after the fire broke out. Smoke billowed out from the building as the dousing operation was underway. The fire was controlled in two hours, the DFS officials said.

According to a police officer, no one was injured in the incident. The three-storey building is occupied by three brothers and their families. "It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in an AC on the second floor," the officer said, adding that a probe is underway.

Four of same family killed after building catches fire

Earlier on June 25, four people of the same family died in a fire incident in Prem Nagar, Delhi. A building in Prem Nagar caught fire in the wee hours. Following this, two fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and doused the fire. Fire brigade officials rescued four people who were admitted to the hospital where doctors declared them dead.

The fire had probably sparked from the inverter and caught by the sofa on the first floor of the building after which the fire engulfed the entire floor, said the sources.

The deceased were identified as Heera Singh (48), Neetu Singh (46), Robin (22) and Lakshya (21).

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi: Fire breaks out at Safdarjung Hospital, fire tenders rush to spot | VIDEO