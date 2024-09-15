Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Lawrence Road Industrial area | Video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Fire brigade officials douse the fire

A massive fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in the Lawrence Road Industrial area in northwest Delhi on Sunday afternoon. According to the Delhi Fire Services officials, no casualty or injury was reported as the fire was brought under control.

"We received a call regarding a fire in a factory at 12.19 pm. Total of 19 fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze has been brought under control. No injuries have been reported," they said.

Residential building catches fire in Patna

Another fire incident was reported in Bihar's Patna on Sunday. District Fire Officer, Manoj Kumar Nat said, "As soon as we received the information about the fire, 6 fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire broke out on the ground floor. There has been no casualty. We have controlled the fire.

There has been damage of property in this fire and primarily, the reason for the fire seems to be a short circuit, he added.

Also read: Sanjay Singh explains Kejriwal's resignation announcement: 'CM defeated BJP's conspiracy' | Exclusive