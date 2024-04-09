Tuesday, April 09, 2024
     
Fire breaks out in Delhi's GB Road; no casualties reported

The Delhi Police confirmed that no casualties have been reported and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Vaidehi Jahagirdar Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar New Delhi Updated on: April 09, 2024 11:08 IST
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Fire breaks out at brothel in GB Road Area

A massive fire broke out in central Delhi's G B Road area. The incident happened at a brothel in the densely populated G B Road locality late Monday night. 

The Delhi Police official confirmed that no casualties had been reported, and the fire was brought under control by Fire Services officials. A purported video of the incident shared by a local (& later confirmed by Delhi Police) showed a blaze engulfed in a densely populated building. 

"After receiving information about the fire, 14 fire tenders were present into service. The fire was brought under control after some time," a Delhi Fire Services official said. 

Meanwhile, a police investigation is underway to ascertain the original cause of the fire. 

(With inputs from PTI)

