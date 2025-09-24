Lookout notice against 'Delhi godman' amid sexual harassment allegations Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, the head of a prominent South Indian institution branch, is facing multiple legal challenges. Over 15 female students have accused him of sexual harassment, and now a lookout notice has been issued against him.

New Delhi:

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Parthasarthi, is facing serious legal repercussions after more FIRs were filed against him. The Delhi Police have registered a case under Sections 319(2)/318(4)/336(3)/340(2)/61(2) following complaints made by the management of the institute where he worked and issued a lookout notice. This brings the total number of FIRs filed against him to five. The fresh charges include fraud and allegations of unlawful activities linked to his personal conduct and the running of the institution.

Fake UN number plate

Police also discovered that Swami Chaitanyananda was driving a luxury red Volvo car fitted with a fake United Nations number plate. The plate, bearing the number "39 UN 1," was fabricated by the accused himself. The police have seized the vehicle and confirmed that the number plate was never issued by any UN authority. This finding has added another layer of complexity to the case.

After the initial complaint was lodged at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station, authorities launched a manhunt for Chaitanyananda. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Amit Goyal, the accused has been traced near Agra, Uttar Pradesh, and efforts are underway to apprehend him. Despite repeated attempts, the accused remains absconding, evading capture.

The police have recorded statements from 15 victims under Section 164, and raids have been conducted at various locations, including his known residences and places associated with the institute.

Allegations of sexual abuse

Over 15 female students have come forward with serious allegations against Swami Chaitanyananda, accusing him of sexual harassment, unwanted physical contact, and abusive behavior. The students claim that he used his position to coerce them into compliance, and in some cases, alleged faculty members facilitated or pressured them to comply with his advances.

The institute, named Shri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, has cooperated with the police, and 32 female students have shared their experiences with investigators. Of these, 17 students specifically accused the accused of sending obscene WhatsApp/SMS messages and using abusive language.

In response to the scandal, the Shringeri Sharada Peeth, which is associated with the institution, has distanced itself from Swami Chaitanyananda. A public statement from the Peeth declared that it has severed all ties with the accused due to his illegal and inappropriate conduct. The Peeth has also informed authorities and is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The governing council of the Shri Sharada Institute, which operates under the Peeth’s supervision, assured the public that it would continue to prioritize student safety and education. The institution is officially recognized by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and academic activities will continue without disruption, the council confirmed.