Excise Policy Case: Delhi's former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia seeks bail in HC on grounds of parity

Excise Policy Case: Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday urged the Delhi High Court to grant him bail on grounds of parity and claimed that no money trail linking him to the proceeds of the alleged crime has been found yet. Manish Sisodia was earlier arrested by the CBI in connection with the excise policy scam case.

The counsel for the senior AAP leader said Sisodia is not in a position to influence the witnesses in the case or tamper with evidence. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, after hearing the arguments of Sisodia’s lawyers, fixed April 26 for submissions by CBI counsel.

Why Manish Sisodia is behind the bar?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Manish Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 on February 26. CBI conducted several rounds of questioning on the matter. Recently, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was also summoned by the CBI in the same case and was quizzed for nearly nine hours.

Trail Court earlier rejected Sisodia's plea

Earlier on March 31, the trial court dismissed the bail plea of AAP senior leader Sisodia. The court said that Manish was "prima facie the architect: of the "scam" and had played the "most important and vital role" in the criminal conspiracy related to the alleged payment of advance kickbacks of Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

