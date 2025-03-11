Encroachment drive will be carried out to ensure clean roads in NDMC: Parvesh Verma Parvesh Verma after the NDMC Council meeting said that the Delhi government has considered options to buy cheap electricity and the encroachment drive will be carried out to ensure clean roads in NDMC.

"Today was the first meeting of the NDMC Council after the Delhi elections... A lot of fruitful discussions have taken place...There are 34 slums here where there is a water problem. In the next 6-8 months, 9,000 new water connections will be installed, which will benefit 4,700 people... This is a very big decision... We have also considered options to buy cheap electricity... Encroachment drive will be carried out to ensure clean roads in NDMC... NDMC area will be equipped with CCTV cameras," Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma said.