Delhi earthquake: Police react after strong tremors felt, ask people to reach out in emergency case

The Delhi Police, on Monday, reacted to the early morning tremors across the national capital. In a post on X, the Delhi Police said, "We hope you all are safe, Delhi!." The Delhi Police added that in case of an emergency, people can reach out to them by dialling 112.

At around 5:37 am, the tremors were felt across northern India, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh among others. The National Center for Seismology further said that an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude rocked parts of Delhi-NCR.

The earthquake, with its epicentre in New Delhi, struck at a depth of five kilometres at 5:36 am, it said in a post on X. The epicentre of the quake was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, an official said.

That region has a lake nearby and has been experiencing smaller, low-magnitude quakes once every two to three years. Earlier in 2015, it recorded an earthquake of 3.3 magnitude, he added. A loud sound was also heard when the earthquake hit, the official added.

