Dwarka Assembly Election 2025: Can AAP's Vinay Mishra retain seat against BJP and Congress' ex-MLAs?

Dwarka Assembly Elections 2025: Dwarka is one of the Assembly constituencies in Delhi which is a general seat, not reserved for SCs, STs, OBCs and women. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress are the main political parties in the constituency.

Key contest

Like most of the seats in Delhi, Dwarka will also witness a tough trilateral contest. While the AAP has retained incumbent MLA Vinay Mishra, the BJP candidate has pitted Pardyumn Singh Rajput. The Congress on the other hand has fielded Adarsh Shastri as its candidate in the Dwarka Assembly constituency.

Interestingly, all three candidates have been the MLAs in Dwarka. In 2013, BJP's Pardyumn Rajput won the seat. In the next election, i.e., 2015, current Congress candidate Shastri won the seat but back then he contested on an AAP ticket. In 2020, Vinay Mishra won the seat.

As per the past trend, the seat was held by both BJP and Congress for one assembly tenure but after AAP won the 2015 elections. It has strongly held the seat. Along with these three candidates and BSP's Pardeep Kumar, there are nine more candidates in the fray.

When will Dwarka vote?

All seats of the Delhi assembly, including Dwarka, will go to polls in a single phase on February 5 (Wednesday).

Dwarka Assembly Elections 2025: Results

The results for the Dwarka Assembly seat will be announced on February 8 (Saturday).

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Assembly Elections, Vinay Mishra of AAP won the seat with a margin of 14,387 votes. Mishra polled 7,003 votes with a vote share of 52.08 per cent and defeated Pradyumn Rajput of BJP who got 56,616 votes (41.53 per cent). Congress' Adarsh Shastri stood in third position with 6,757 votes (4.96 per cent)

In the 2015 Assembly Elections, Adarsh Shastri won the seat on AAP's ticket. He was polled 79,729 votes with a vote share of 59.01 per cent. BJP candidate Pardyumn Rajput got 40,363 votes (29.91 per cent) and was the runner-up. Shastri defeated Rajput by a margin of 39,366 votes. Congress's Mahabal Mishra stood at the third position with 12,532 votes with a vote share of 9.29 per cent.