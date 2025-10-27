DU acid attack: Victim's father confesses to orchestrating fake incident, says daughter poured toilet cleaner Police have now classified the case as false and are taking legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against both the woman and her father for misleading authorities and wasting public resources.

New Delhi:

What was initially believed to be a shocking acid attack on a Delhi University student has now been revealed as a meticulously planned hoax. In a dramatic twist, Delhi Police have arrested Aqeel Khan, the father of the alleged victim, for masterminding the fake acid attack in a bid to falsely implicate three men — Jitendra, Ishan, and Arman — in a fabricated case. What began as a distressing story of gender-based violence that sparked public outrage has now unraveled into a tale of deceit and conspiracy, exposing how a father and daughter plotted to stage an attack and mislead both the police and the public.

Father confesses to planning fake attack

During interrogation, Aqeel Khan made a sensational confession, admitting that he had planned the entire fake acid attack with his daughter to falsely implicate Jitendra, Ishan, and Arman — three men against whom he harboured personal grudges.

In a huge admission, he said that his daughter was carrying a toilet cleaner from home, which she poured on her hands to simulate acid burns and make the incident appear real.

Police sources revealed that Khan’s motive stemmed from a sexual harassment and blackmail complaint filed by Jitendra’s wife against him just two days before the alleged attack. Fearing legal trouble and public disgrace, Khan decided to divert attention by fabricating an acid attack case that would frame Jitendra and his associates.

The alleged acid attack that sparked outrage

On October 26, 2025, a 20-year-old Delhi University BCom student claimed she was attacked with acid near Laxmi Bai College in Ashok Vihar while on her way to class.

She alleged that Jitendra, who had been stalking her, along with his friends Ishan and Arman, hurled acid at her from a motorcycle. The woman said she tried to shield her face and sustained burns on her hands.

The alleged attack sparked massive outrage across social media and prompted a swift police response.

Investigation reveals major inconsistencies

However, as the Delhi Police Crime Branch began probing the case, glaring inconsistencies emerged in the woman’s version.

CCTV footage, call data records (CDRs), and eyewitness statements contradicted her claims. Investigators found that Jitendra was in Karol Bagh at the time of the alleged attack, over 10 km from the crime scene. His mobile location and CCTV footage confirmed his alibi, and his motorcycle, allegedly used in the attack, was parked in Karol Bagh.

Meanwhile, Ishan and Arman were traced to Agra, where they were with their mother, Shabnam, further discrediting the allegations.

CCTV footage and forensic evidence expose the lie

CCTV footage from Mukundpur revealed that the woman had left home with her brother on a scooter but got off near Ashok Vihar, about 200 metres from her college, and took an e-rickshaw — a detail she omitted in her statement.

Police discovered that she had carried a bottle of toilet cleaner from home and poured it on her own hands to mimic acid injuries. Forensic teams found no traces of acid at the scene, and doctors at RML Hospital confirmed the burns were superficial, consistent with a mild household corrosive, not industrial acid.

Father's motive: Retaliation and diversion

Police said Khan’s motive was revenge and distraction. After Jitendra’s wife accused him of sexual exploitation while working at his factory (2021–2024), Khan allegedly plotted the fake acid attack to divert attention from the harassment case and frame Jitendra’s family.

Legal action under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Following the confession and forensic analysis confirming no acid attack occurred, Delhi Police have booked both the woman and her father under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for filing a false FIR, fabricating evidence, and misleading investigators.

A senior Delhi Police officer said, “The evidence clearly proves that no acid attack took place. The father’s admission and the medical findings expose a deliberate attempt to misuse public outrage and waste police resources.”

A fabricated case that shook public trust

What began as a call for justice for an alleged acid attack survivor has turned into a story of deceit and manipulation. The fake case not only diverted public resources but also undermined the struggles of real acid attack survivors, raising concerns over how quickly misinformation spreads.

As Delhi Police proceed with legal action, the case stands as a stark reminder of the damage false narratives can inflict on public trust and genuine victims of violence.