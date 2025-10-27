DU acid attack case: Allegations 'suspicious' as no conclusive evidence found yet, say police sources Investigators are probing inconsistencies in her account, including why she got off an e-rickshaw 200 metres from the college gate. Forensic and medical reports are awaited, and the accused remain absconding as the probe continues.

New Delhi:

A day after a 20-year-old Delhi University student was hospitalised for burns from an alleged acid attack near Laxmibai College in northwest Delhi, investigators have called the case "suspicious”. Delhi Police sources told reporters that, so far, no concrete evidence has been found to confirm that an acid attack actually took place.

The woman, a second-year student, had reportedly claimed that three men threw acid on her on Sunday morning near Ashok Vihar. However, forensic and on-site investigations have raised several inconsistencies in her account.

No Acid traces found at alleged crime scene

According to Delhi Police sources, the student had alighted from an e-rickshaw approximately 200 metres away from the college gate, where she reported the alleged incident. Investigators are now probing why she got off so far from the campus entrance.

Crucially, officers said that no traces or splashes of acid were found on the nearby wall or ground where the attack was said to have occurred. “The absence of physical evidence and the nature of her injuries have prompted further verification of the sequence of events,” said a senior official familiar with the probe.

Minor injuries reported, victim stable

Doctors at RML Hospital, where the student was admitted, have confirmed that she sustained minor burns on her hands while shielding her face. She is reportedly in stable condition and is expected to be discharged soon.

The initial medical evaluation indicated superficial injuries consistent with a chemical burn, though police are awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report to determine the exact nature of the substance involved.

Allegation against acquaintances

In her police complaint, the student accused three men — Jitendra, Ishan, and Arman — of carrying out the attack. She claimed that Jitendra, who allegedly knew her from earlier interactions, had been harassing her for some time, and the incident followed a verbal altercation near the college.

According to her account, Ishan handed a bottle of acid to Arman, who then threw it at her before all three fled on a motorcycle. Police said that Jitendra is known to the victim and lives in the same Mukundpur area.

Investigation continues, suspects on the run

Multiple teams from Delhi Police’s Crime Branch and FSL have been deployed to examine the scene and verify the victim’s version of events. Officials said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code related to causing hurt by dangerous means.

The suspects — Jitendra, Ishan, and Arman — are currently absconding, and a manhunt is underway to locate them.

However, senior police sources caution that the nature of the injuries and lack of environmental evidence make it difficult to conclusively establish an acid attack at this stage.

Case under scrutiny

While the investigation continues, officers say all possibilities are being examined — including whether a different corrosive or flammable substance was used or if the incident was staged or misreported.

“At this point, nothing can be ruled out. We are awaiting lab results to determine the exact cause of the burns,” said a police official.

The case, which initially caused public outrage, is now under intense scrutiny as authorities work to separate fact from speculation in the alleged acid attack incident.