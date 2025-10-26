Acid attack on Delhi University student near Laxmibai college, police launch manhunt The student sustained burns on her hands while protecting her face and is receiving treatment at RML Hospital.

New Delhi:

A second-year Delhi University student was targeted in an acid attack near Laxmibai College in Northwest Delhi on Monday morning. The victim had gone to attend an extra class when the attack occurred a short distance from the college. Police teams are actively investigating the incident.

Injuries and hospitalisation

The student suffered burns on her hands while successfully protecting her face. She was admitted to RML Hospital for treatment. Sources say her injuries are minor, and she is expected to be discharged shortly. The attack took place around 10 AM, when a flammable substance was allegedly thrown at her.

Attackers known to victim

According to police sources, the attacker is an acquaintance of the victim. The boy, identified as Jitendra, reportedly resides in Mukundpur, the same area as the student. He allegedly came along with two associates, Ishan and Arman, on a motorcycle. During the attack, Ishan is said to have handed a bottle to Arman, who threw the acid at the student.

The victim reportedly attempted to shield her face, but both her hands were burned. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the assault. Police confirmed that Jitendra had been pursuing the student and that a heated argument took place between them about a month ago.

Police investigation underway

The Delhi Police have deployed multiple teams, including the Crime and FSL units, to inspect the crime scene. Statements from the victim and examination of her injuries are being used to build the case. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and efforts are underway to apprehend the attackers.

Police spokespersons confirmed that the victim is a 20-year-old second-year student attending extra classes at Laxmibai College, Ashok Vihar. They emphasised that the investigation is ongoing, and a manhunt is in progress to arrest the perpetrators.

Community safety measures

Authorities are urging students and residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Police have assured enhanced patrolling in the college area and nearby localities to prevent further incidents.

This attack has raised concerns over student safety in the city, highlighting the need for stricter preventive measures against violent crimes targeting young women.