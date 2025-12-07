Video: DTC bus driver brutally beaten to death following road dispute in Delhi’s Aman Vihar Delhi crime: The altercation started when Vikas, who was driving the DTC bus numbered DL51EV2822, got into a dispute with a car driver attending a nearby wedding about right of way on a narrow, crowded road.

New Delhi:

A tragic cum brutal incident unfolded in Delhi’s Aman Vihar area when a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus driver, identified as 27-year-old Vikas, was brutally assaulted by a group of people after a road dispute turned violent. The attack occurred late Saturday night around 11:20 pm, near City Vatika, Shiv Chowk.

Road dispute escalation during wedding procession

The conflict began when Vikas, driving the DTC bus numbered DL51EV2822, engaged in a quarrel with a car driver attending a nearby wedding over passage on a narrow, congested road. The car driver then called his relatives for support, escalating the situation into a violent assault on Vikas.

Attack and injuries

During the assault, a passerby named Suraj attempted to intervene and also suffered injuries. Both Vikas and Suraj were rushed to SGM Hospital for initial treatment, after which Vikas was later transferred to Safdarjung Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

FIR and arrest

Based on the statement of the bus conductor, Umesh (36), police registered FIR No. 565/25 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita﻿. The police identified four accused involved in the attack. One suspect, Rahul, has been arrested, while the others remain at large. Raids are underway to apprehend the remaining assailants.

Death of DTC bus driver and ongoing investigation

Tragically, Vikas succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. The police continue to investigate the case rigorously, aiming to bring all responsible parties to justice. The incident has drawn attention to the dangers of road disputes escalating into serious violence. The authorities remain concerned about ensuring safety on congested roads and preventing such fatal altercations in the future.