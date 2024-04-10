Follow us on Image Source : KAILASH GAHLOT (X) DTC bus commuters across Delhi-NCR can now book tickets via WhatsApp.

Delhi news: The instant messaging platform WhatsApp today (April 10) said that Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus commuters in Delhi will be able to book and purchase tickets within its chatbot. Meta-owned WhatsApp introduced a QR-based ticketing service for DTC commuters across Delhi-NCR.

This service is available in English and Hindi, commuters can access the service by sending 'Hi' to +918744073223 or by scanning a QR code. Currently, the chatbot allows commuters travelling on DTC and DIMTS routes to book single journey QR tickets.

For riders commuting frequently on the same route, the chatbot will offer a quick purchase feature, further reducing the time spent selecting the destination and starting point in the chatbot.

Last year, the tech giant partnered with Delhi Metro to expand the WhatsApp-based ticketing experience across all Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram Rapid Metro routes.



Meta India on Wednesday introduced a WhatsApp-based QR ticketing service for DTC commuters across Delhi-NCR.

The new ticketing system aims to simplify the transit experience for the commuters, allowing them to book and buy tickets seamlessly from anywhere, all within the WhatsApp chatbot, the company said. DTC is the first state bus network that has executed this solution for riders across Delhi-NCR.

"The introduction of DTC's QR ticketing service through WhatsApp represents a significant stride in enhancing customer experience, offering a more sophisticated and intelligent approach to local travel," Ravi Garg, Director (Business Messaging), Meta India, said in a statement.

Through this new service, a rider per transaction can directly purchase a maximum of six tickets using his/her preferred UPI payment option within the chat window, it added.

