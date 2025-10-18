Diwali 2025: Delhi metro extends timings with early start and late-night services | Check details Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to avoid peak travel, use alternate routes, and stay updated with live traffic info.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced special timings for the Diwali festival. On the eve of Diwali, October 19, 2025, Metro services on the Pink, Magenta, and Grey Lines will begin an hour earlier than usual at 6:00 AM instead of 7:00 AM. On Diwali day, October 20, the last Metro train from terminal stations across all lines—including the Airport Express Line—will commence at 10:00 PM. Regular timings will be followed for the rest of the day. This adjustment aims to accommodate the increased number of passengers during the festive celebrations.

Just days before Diwali, the Delhi-NCR region experienced severe traffic congestion on Friday evening, causing major disruptions across the city. Key intersections and arterial roads, including Moolchand Flyover, ITO Junction, Chanakyapuri, Teen Murti Marg, and Mathura Road from Badarpur to Ashram Chowk, were heavily clogged with bumper-to-bumper traffic. Market areas bustling with Diwali shoppers also faced gridlocks, leaving commuters stuck for hours and adding to the festive chaos.

In response to the worsening traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a strong advisory urging citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during peak hours, use alternate routes where possible, start journeys early, and stay informed through official traffic updates and navigation apps. These steps aim to ease congestion and help commuters plan their trips better during the busy festive period.

To manage the increased traffic load, Delhi Police has taken several proactive measures. All leaves for traffic personnel have been cancelled to ensure full manpower availability, while motorcycle patrol units have been deployed for quick response to incidents. The police have also intensified their focus on market and commercial areas with high footfall to prevent bottlenecks and maintain smoother traffic flow throughout the city.

With millions expected to travel over the Diwali weekend, commuters are advised to use public transport whenever possible, avoid driving near crowded markets during evening hours, check live traffic updates before leaving, and consider carpooling or postponing non-essential travel. Following these guidelines will help reduce traffic pressure and contribute to a safer, more efficient, and enjoyable Diwali celebration for all.