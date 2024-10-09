Wednesday, October 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi: Two workers die after inhaling poisonous gas at sewer tank in Sarojini Nagar

Delhi: Two workers die after inhaling poisonous gas at sewer tank in Sarojini Nagar

Delhi news: The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the workers went inside the tank for cleaning. It is suspected that they died of inhaling poisonous gas, a police officer said.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2024 18:05 IST
Delhi workers die after inhaling poisonous gas, Delhi workers die at construction site in Sarojini N
Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Two workers die after inhaling poisonous gas at construction site sewer line in Sarojini Nagar.

Delhi news: At least two workers died and another was injured after inhaling poisonous gas in the sewer line in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar area, police said today (October 9). 

The workers died after inhaling poisonous gas inside a sewer tank at a construction site in Sarojini Nagar, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the workers went inside the tank for cleaning. It is suspected that they died of inhaling poisonous gas, a police officer said.

The injured worker is recuperating in hospital, he said, adding further probe is underway.

More details are awaited in this regard.  

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement