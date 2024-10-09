Delhi: Two workers die after inhaling poisonous gas at sewer tank in Sarojini Nagar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Two workers die after inhaling poisonous gas at construction site sewer line in Sarojini Nagar.

Delhi news: At least two workers died and another was injured after inhaling poisonous gas in the sewer line in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar area, police said today (October 9).

The workers died after inhaling poisonous gas inside a sewer tank at a construction site in Sarojini Nagar, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the workers went inside the tank for cleaning. It is suspected that they died of inhaling poisonous gas, a police officer said.

The injured worker is recuperating in hospital, he said, adding further probe is underway.

More details are awaited in this regard.