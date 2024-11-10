Delhi: Woman Police Head Constable's timely CPR saves accident victim's life, senior officials hail action

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Head Constable of Delhi Police Satish Kumari

A woman Head Constable of Delhi Police, Satish Kumari, who was deployed for traffic route arrangement near AFS Palam Gate, Dwaraka Traffic Circle, saved a life by timely giving CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) to a person who collapsed after a road accident on Sunday.

Satyaveer Singh Katara, IPS, Addl. Commissioner of Police Traffic-Headquarters issued a statement commending her prompt action that saved a life.

According to the police statement, at around 7.45 am, Kumari witnessed an accident in which two bikes collided and one bike rider fell down from his bike (No. DL 9SBT 9581). Seeing the accident, she immediately rushed to help the bike rider who was later on identified as Amit Dogra, a resident of Raj Nagar II, Palam Colony. Kumari saw that he was lying unconscious head down. Showing her promptness and quick thinking, the Head Constable turned him upside down with the help of a passerby and started giving him CPR at the same time, asking others to call the PCR van. Subsequently, after a few moments, Dogra gained consciousness.

The victim had suffered some injuries so, the official sent him immediately to a nearby hospital on a PCR van.

The prompt and professional action by the official is highly commendable and she not only saved a precious life by her timely action but also reassures the faith that Delhi traffic police officers are there on the road to save each and every precious life, the statement read.

Special CP Zone II, Ajay Chaudhary, IPS as well as Additional CP/ Traffic Satyaveer Singh Katara hailed the work done by Kumari.

