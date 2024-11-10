Sunday, November 10, 2024
     
PM Modi reiterates 'ek rahenge to safe rahenge' in Jharkhand, says division in castes will weaken tribals

PM Modi campaigned in Jharkhand's Gumla in favour of party candidate Sudarshan Bhagat. Bhagat is contesting the Gumla constituency against JMM's Bhushan Tirkey.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2024 16:19 IST
jharkhand assembly elections
Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jharkhand's Gumla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated his unity appeal of 'ek rahenge to safe rahenge' while addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand's Gumla. He said that the division of tribals into castes would reduce their strength. He also slammed Congress and JMM accusing them of deliberately limiting the growth of the state.

Addressing the public meeting in Jharkhand's Gumla, PM Modi said, "JMM-Congress has always kept Jharkhand backwards but BJP-NDA has made Jharkhand the centre of big schemes related to the development of the country."

PM further said that JMM and Congress have different intentions. Congress knows that it got destroyed in the tribal, OBC and Dalit-dominated states because these communities got united there. That is why the royal family of Congress wants to break the unity of our SC/ST and OBC communities. These people want to snatch away the reservation given to SC/ST and OBC.

The BJP-NDA government is working on the basic mantra of Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas. By following this path, Jharkhand will develop, and India will develop.

