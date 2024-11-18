Tragic! 23-year-old woman killed, her newborn injured after auto-rickshaw overturns in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

Delhi accident: A 23-year-old woman, mother to a 21-day-old child, died when the auto-rickshaw she was travelling in overturned in South Delhi, in the early hours of Sunday near the BSF Camp on MB Road in Tigri, police said. According to the police, the victim, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was travelling to the Safdarjung Hospital in the auto-rickshaw along with her husband and their child.

The authorities of a private hospital reported the incident around 2 am, stating that the woman had been declared brought dead upon arrival, according to officials.

Driver lost control while driving rashly

According to a police officer, the woman's husband claimed that the auto-rickshaw overturned near the BSF camp close to MB Road after the driver lost control due to reckless driving.

The woman sustained severe injuries in the crash and was immediately taken to a private hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. According to the officer, the auto-rickshaw driver fled the scene with the vehicle before the husband could record its registration number.

The man and the child also sustained minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital after treatment. The police are trying to locate the absconding driver after registering an FIR against him, the officer said.

