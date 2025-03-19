Delhi weather update: Temperature in city to rise to 38 degrees, IMD predicts rainfall on weekend Delhi weather: The weather office projected that Wednesday will be warmer due to strong sunshine, and temperatures could rise by 6-7 degrees C by Thursday. Some areas in the city are likely to touch 38 degrees C.

Delhi Weather Update: With the arrival of summer season, the national capital is set to witness a rise in temperatures on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the meantime has predicted that the maximum temperature could increase by up to 2 degrees over the next couple of days.

The Safdarjung Observatory on Tuesday recorded temperatures slightly below the normal and most parts of the city saw clear skies and strong sunlight, cool northwesterly winds kept the temperature from rising too quickly.

Maximum temperature at 30.7 degrees C

The maximum temperature in the city on Tuesday was recorded at 30.7 degrees C, which is 0.6 degrees C below normal, while the minimum temperature was 14.6 degrees C, nearly 1.9 degrees C lower than usual.

The weather office projected that Wednesday will be warmer due to strong sunshine, and temperatures could rise by 6-7 degrees C by Thursday. Some areas in the city are likely to touch 38 degrees C. However, the IMD predicted that relief could come over the weekend with the possibility of light rain.

On Wednesday, there will be clear skies with strong sunshine, leading to a rise in temperature.

On Thursday and Friday, there will be partly cloudy conditions in the city.