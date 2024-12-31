Delhi weather update: IMD predicts dip in temperature, dense fog as Northern India grapples with cold wave

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The national capital is reeling under the cold wave.

Delhi weather update: Several northern states in India are reeling under a cold wave, with snowfall continuing in the hill regions. Following recent rains, cold wave conditions have intensified across parts of North India, including Delhi, NCR, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and surrounding areas. A significant drop in temperatures has also been recorded in several regions.

The Meteorological Department has forecast dense fog during the morning and evening hours on January 1, New Year's Day. A cold wave is expected to persist during the day, reducing visibility and daytime temperatures. These conditions indicate that Delhi will experience a severe cold spell, with an increase in the chill factor.

Dense fog expected in specific states

The Meteorological Department has predicted cold wave conditions in Haryana and Chandigarh on Tuesday. By January 1, these conditions are expected to extend to parts of Western Uttar Pradesh and Northern Madhya Pradesh. Dense fog will likely cover areas in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab from late Tuesday night until January 1, as per the India Meteorological Department.

Conditions likely to persist until Jan 2

Apart from this, dense fog is expected in Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, and other northeastern states until December 31. States such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim may see dense fog until January 1. In Himachal Pradesh, similar conditions are predicted to persist until January 2.

Delhi's Air Quality

Monday morning saw low temperatures in Delhi, with Safdarjung recording a maximum temperature of 15°C, five degrees below normal, while Palam recorded 13°C, seven degrees below the seasonal average. Despite the cold wave, the Meteorological Department noted a slight improvement in Delhi's air quality.

